A latest video of Ghana’s Azumah Nelson has proven that he is not only a champion at boxing but in other entertainment fields.

The living legend gave guests present at his daughter, Dorinda Azumah’s wedding a run for their monies with some exquisite dance moves.

All eyes were on the 63-year-old when he took centre stage as Amakye Dede’s Sokoo Na Mmaa Pe fills the airwaves.

Azumah Nelson displaying wild dance moves

Azumah Nelson happily and wildly danced on the beat, as though it was one of his favourite songs.

His action attracted cheers and cash from some guests who joined him to do justice to the song.

Dorinda was beside herself with joy as she hugs her father in admiration while they observed the father-daughter dance.

Azumah Nelson displaying wild dance moves

ALSO READ

This is not the first time his dance moves have pleased the eye.

Recall he brought an interview to a standstill when he moved from his seat to jam to Joe Mettle’s Bo Noo Ni.

Video below: