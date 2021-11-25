The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has given a grace period for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and their managers who have defaulted in the payment of taxes to do the needful.

The outfit says it will be forced to publish the list of defaulters if satisfactory arrangements are not made to settle outstanding tax liabilities by Friday, December 3, 2021.

The GRA, in a statement, noted it will also continue enforcement actions, including garnisheeing of accounts, sealing off of business premises among other enforcement tools available, as well as prosecution.

It has since advised all OMCs to take note of this final reminder to settle their outstanding tax liabilities.