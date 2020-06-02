Azumah Nelson may be a boxer by profession but he is a peacemaker by calling because he just ‘subtly’ settled the recent beef between Joe Mettle and Patience Nyarko.



It could be recalled that Madam Nyarko in an interview said Mr Mettle, named Artiste of the 2017 Year at the Ghana Music Awards, is not the best gospel musician in the country.

To her, most of Mr Mettle’s English language songs are renditions of old Pentecost and Methodist hymns.



However, in an interview on the Y Leaderboard series with Rev. Erskine on YFM, the man, popularly known as ‘Zum Zum’, named the biggest hits from both Mr Mettle and Madam Nyarko as part of his playlist any day.



After Mr Nelson was put in the spirit with Mr Mettle’s smash-hit ‘Bo Noo ni’ he jammed to Madam Nyarko’s smash-hit ‘Obi Nyanime’, proving that both have a symbiotic role to play in the gospel music industry.

He, therefore, urged for peace to prevail.

MORE: