Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed why the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International is not on his radar.

He explained that, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, based on his checks, is one of the genuine pastors in the country.

The Assin Central MP, who has launched a crusade on fake pastors, said all investigations on the man of God have not yielded any negative results.

“I have not attacked Rev. Owusu-Bempah because he is not a fake pastor. All the information I have on him proves that he is a true man of God,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The outspoken legislator cited how some fake pastors took Rev. Owusu-Bempah to a shrine to destroy him but were turned away by the fetish priest due to the power of God in his life.

“The boys who give me information told me Rev. Owusu-Bempah is a genuine man of God so I have no reason to attack him,” he added.

Mr Agyapong said in spite of his hatred for fake pastors, he won’t hesitate to praise those doing God’s work.