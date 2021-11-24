Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian actor and comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng famed as Funny Face, is celebrating one of their kids.

Taking to her official Instagram page, she flaunted her recent daughter she had with Funny Face who turned a year old today, November 24, 2021.

She was seen seated in a chair and was holding her little bundle of joy in her arms.

The Ghanaian actress placed a kiss on the lips of her daughter who was beautifully dressed for her birthday.

After posting the photo, she captioned it: “Happy Birthday my rising star you are my world, your guidance and friendship teach me many things in my life, you are my lucky charm.

“Have a Great Day my bundle of joy, my little princess; you make our day , thank you for bringing a smile to our face every day.”