A motor rider and his pillion passenger have been crashed to death by a VIP bus with registration number GT 5416-20 at Techiman-Tanoso in the Bono East Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 20:30 pm when the driver of the Bawku bound bus attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him.

The driver, however, veered off the road, crashed the two who were in the opposite direction of the road. They were pronounced dead shortly upon arrival at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Ibrahim Alhassan and 20-year-old Fredrick Fosu.

The Bono East Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Oppong Asirifi, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ correspondent, Christian Ofori Kumah.

He revealed the identity of the driver as 28-year-old Azumbire Atiah, stating the deceased were on an errand mission.

Assemblyman for Ahenfie electoral area, Zachariah Muhammed aka Don’t go there, also lamented a lot of reckless drivers have cost the lives of many in the area.

He said efforts to get the appropriate authorities to intervene and put in place stringent measures to curb the phenomenon have proven futile.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to treat this as an emergency and come to their aid.