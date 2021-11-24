A fetish priestess, who claims to have sold her soul to the devil, is begging for a man to marry her this December, offering to pay his ‘groom price’ and everything necessary for the marriage.

The Nigerian priestess, identified as Precious Gift Amarachi, further revealed that the marriage will take place in her “shrine inside water”.

She took to her Facebook page to advertise herself for marriage and announced the conditions attached while emphasising that she is a beautiful lady.

The stringent conditions attached to her marriage advertisement make the entire marriage scary unless there is another fetish priest who is interested in the offer.