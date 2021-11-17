Former President John Mahama has donated GHS 20,000 to the families of victims in an accident at Offinso-Abofour in the Ashanti Region that claimed 20 lives.

Ahaji Limuna Muniru, a former Agric Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, made the donation on behalf of the latter.

This was when he led a delegation to commiserate with the families in the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency on Monday.

Part of the delegation were Bole-Bamboi Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, former Daboya-Mankarigu MP, Obei Mahama Shaibu and former Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu Galus among others.

The accident involved a Mercedez Sprinter bus and an articulated truck which claimed 17 lives on the spot while three children died while receiving treatment.

According to DSP Nyamekye, preliminary investigation points to the fact that the driver of the truck was dosing off and that led to the head-on collision with the Sprinter bus.