The Monday morning accident which occurred on the Offinso-Abofou road in the Ashanti Region has claimed 20 lives as of November 3, 2021.

Information from the Offinso Motor Traffic and Trasport Department Commander, DSP Edmund Nyamekye, indicates three children have died raising the death toll to 20 in total with the rest receiving treatment.

The accident involved a Mercedez Sprinter bus and an articulated truck which claimed 17 lives on the spot.

According to DSP Nyamekye, preliminary investigation points to the fact that the driver of the truck was dosing off and that led to the head-on collision with the Sprinter bus.

The driver has since been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

DSP Nyamekye said the driver would be made to write a statement when he recovers and the necessary action would be taken.

