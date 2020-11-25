Vanessa Anokyewaa, the mother of Funny Face’s twin girls, Ella and Bella, has welcomed a new baby amid their relationship issues that have gone viral.

Reports coming in from reliable sources have it that she has given birth to a bouncy baby girl.

As things stand now, Funny Face has three daughters with Vanessa while the issues of their relationship continue unabated.

There were earlier reports that Funny Face’s baby mama was expecting a baby boy but it turned out to be the opposite.

The birth came through C-section, same as what she went through while going to give birth to Ella and Bella.

