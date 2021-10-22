One of the contestants of Adom TV’s The Big Talent Show, Short Prophet, has disclosed how he spent five years at the Nsawam Prisons after he was wrongfully jailed.

According to him, he used to work in a rubber stamp company at Accra New Town, where he was promoted to managerial position, when his former boss died.

He explained that, none of the belongings of his boss was carried away by his family members after his demise, until a team from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) stormed their office in New Town to carry out an investigation.

Short Prophet said he had no idea his boss was into forgery, where he copied official stamps of some companies in Ghana, hence he was carried away after the EOCO unit broke into his former boss’ drawer.

Speaking in an interview with Reverend Kwamena Idan, Short Prophet said he felt pained when he was sentenced because he couldn’t afford a good lawyer to defend him in court.

