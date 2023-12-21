Lucas Vazquez struck deep into stoppage time as 10-man Real Madrid won at Alaves to go top of La Liga.

A 1-1 draw between Girona and Betis earlier in the day meant Real knew they would go first with victory.

But they struggled to create chances and their cause was not helped when defender Nacho was dismissed in the 54th minute for a bad foul on Samu Omorodion.

But two minutes into added time Vazquez rose to head in a Toni Kroos corner.

La Liga top scorer Jude Bellingham was unable to add to his 13 league goals so far in this campaign but it did not matter as Carlo Ancelotti’s side end 2023 in first place, going above Girona on goal difference.

Girona had looked on course to take another important win thanks to Artem Dovbyk’s first-half penalty, but German Pezzella equalised with two minutes left.