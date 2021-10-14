She was a sprouting, lively toddler and all was well until she was knocked down by polio aged two but the challenges did not deter her from pursuing education.

She successfully went through school to the university level and is now a teacher at Ave Maria School at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region.

This is the story of 50-year-old Felicia Kwakye.

“I was diagnosed with post-polio syndrome and I haven’t had it easy these 48 years of my life. I couldn’t take part in Physical Education (PE) activities, will have seizures and blackouts in school but I endured because my parents were supportive,” she narrated on Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

She explained her endurance was also due to the fact that she had to make ends meet as a single mother and cater for her only son who is now in the university.

The situation, according to Madam Cynthia, became worse four years ago and affected her neck, hence she had to go to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical care but was again diagnosed with spondylosis, a painful condition of the spine that gets worse with age.

“I was given a collar to support my neck and that reduced the pain but now, my legs have curved and I can barely walk and use a wheelchair most of the time.

“I’m in severe pains and can’t sleep nor go to work. I resorted to pain killers and they are even no longer effective while the doctors have advised I stop,” she said amidst her pain.

The victim explained she was supposed to undergo surgery in London at the cost of £55,000 ($75,000) in 2020 but couldn’t due to the lack of funds.

She, however, noted a gofundme account Please help Felicia walk again has been set up by family and friends through which $36, 725 has been raised so far.

ALSO READ:

Stating her siblings have also been supportive in diverse ways by employing a caretaker, paying for her physiotherapy among other things, she, however, appealed to the public to come to her aid.

Meanwhile, donors can also send their contributions via mobile money number 0244092136 with the name Anastasia Adoma Kenyan, who she said is the secretary of her year group in Holy Child SHS.

In her final words, she stated she will become a polio advocate and go to schools, hospitals among others to sensitise mothers.