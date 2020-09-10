The Ashanti region has recorded eight polio cases in six districts, more than any region in Ghana since the beginning of this year.

The affected districts are said to be areas noted for low immunisation and bad environmental conditions.

The cases, all vaccine-derived poliovirus type two, represent more than 80% of 12 cases recorded nationwide.

Deputy Regional Health Director in charge of Public Health, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, admitted that the advent of Covid-19 which has affected routine health services in the region could be blamed for the situation.



Though health authorities will not give details of effected districts, they say the situation calls for public support as it rolls out an ambiguous three-day immunisation programme.

The exercise is targeted at about 1.2 million children under five years.

Dr Yeboah has urged parents in all 43 districts of the region to avail their children for the administration of the safe vaccine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says some polioviruses have been found in some parts of the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.



Immunisation Officer, Fred Osei Sarpong, said investigations are ongoing to find out more in other parts of the country.

