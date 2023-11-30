Brighton and Hove Albion head coach, Roberto de Zerbi has confirmed that Tariq Lamptey will be out for a long period of time with his latest injury.

The Ghana international suffered the injury in Brighton’s game last weekend against Nottingham Forest in the 35th minute.

Speaking ahead of their Europa League match against AEK Athens later tonight, De Zerbi said Lamptey and Ansu Fati will be out for a long time.

“We have lost Ansu for a long time. Same for Lamptey, they will be out for a long time,” the Italian coach said.

The versatile defender was making a return from an injury setback when he started in the Nottingham Forest match.

Lamptey is now at risk of missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros due to injury and was also not in the team during the October international break.

His persistent injury problem will be a big blow for the Black Stars and the Seagulls as the season continues.