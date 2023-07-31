Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey, made an injury return against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA.

Brighton wrapped up their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against the Magpies on Friday.

The game marked the first appearance of the 22-year-old right-back since March. Lamptey has been nursing an injury following an injury he suffered against West Ham United.

The injury kept Lamptey out of Ghana’s game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in June.

Taking to social media, the elated defender expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank God always! Enjoyed being back out there, now time to push on.”

Thank God always 🙏🏾! Enjoyed being back out there now time to push on 💪🏾! pic.twitter.com/o3HEKbQjcf — Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) July 29, 2023

Lamptey’s comeback is a massive boost for Brighton and Hove, especially with their upcoming busy season following their qualification to Europe.

He has been linked with a move to Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon but it seems Lamptey will be part of Robert De Zerbi’s core team.

Lamptey’s return is also good news for the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.