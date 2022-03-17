The suspended Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, Abdul Mumin Issah, is expected to reappear before court today [Thursday, March 17, 2022].

He was arrested last month at a police checkpoint at Kwesimintim allegedly for driving recklessly and abusing a police officer who questioned his action.

At his first court appearance, he was charged with assault of a public officer, Offensive Conduct conducive to breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place.

Mr Issah was subsequently granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with three sureties after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The altercation between the MCE and a police officer, one Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday, February 3, 2022, was captured on tape and circulated on social media in which the government appointee was heard among other things threatening the police officer with a transfer.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap checkpoint.

According to a statement from government, the comments by the MCE was contrary to the government’s beliefs.

“Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police… The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the government’s belief,” the statement indicated.