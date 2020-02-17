Rapper Strongman has donated exercise books among other items to the Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.
Being a former student of the institution, Strongman said “it has always been a dream to give back to the society and in view of this I will be giving 5000 books to students as my project this year,” he noted.
According to the rapper, the donation would go beyond his alma mater – other schools will also benefit from the exercise.
Taking to social media to announce his project, he said:
“Was able to start this project with my alma mater 👨🎓 T.I Amass K’si last weekend 💫💫
Comment with a primary school, JHS or SHS close to you and myself and my team will be there to deliver some books 📖,” he said.
Find photos of the donation below: