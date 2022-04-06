Founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries has encouraged young men and women in the Lord not to turn down invitations to parties.



Reverend Eastwood Anaba is of the belief that regardless of one’s spirituality, there is the need to build a social life considering the fact that life thrives on relationships.



Eastwood Anaba was speaking to his congregation when he made this known.



To him, life shouldn’t only be about prayer meetings because parties are places where you can meet new people who will become an integral part of your life.



“When they invite you for a party you say you won’t go. When they ask, you say to me I don’t go for parties. I’ve been hearing brothers who say he doesn’t like party some I won’t go. You sit there you will turn into a villager all the days of your life.

“When you go to a party that’s where you get the opportunity to meet people and be open to new development. That is where you go and see people holding their fruit juice and walking and talking. That is where proper connections are.



“The nim tree you’ve been sitting under there is no connection there. So when they invite you to a birthday party they are saying come there and meet somebody. Sometimes even your husband that’s where he is. You know what, husbands are not in a prayer meeting. Everybody is here to break something. All of us here something chases us so you the woman they don’t even see you because of the way you are…”



“When you go to parties people see your beauty and are moved. It is a party that when you pass a man looks at you and says what is this? Lord Jesus, I’ve seen the salvation of the Lord.”