Wife of Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, has gotten her fans drooling over her talent while singing her husband’s song and not missing any line.

She was driving in her car and singing a popular song by Stonebwoy and doing it with the attitude of her husband.

Aside from having a love for Stonebwiy’s songs, she did not forget to sing them with Stonebwoy’s usual singing lip movements and attitude when he performed his songs.

After hearing her sing Stonebwoy’s song with a melodious voice, she might be a doctor, but fans suggest she is featured by her husband in one of his songs.