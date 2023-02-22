Stonebwoy’s wife Dr Louisa Satekla quizzed their two children on their fluency in the Twi and Ewe languages. Stonebwoy is Ewe and Dr Satekla is of Akan decent, therefore she speaks Twi.

In the video, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla were seated comfortably in the couch as their mother quizzed them on various Twi and Ewe proverbs.

They both answered correctly, however, Jidula had a soft voice as compared to her younger brother.

This got many Ghanaians admiring Janam’s confidence in the video as he was vocal and sure of the correct answers to the proverbs.

Some of the proverbs they shared were; a wise child is spoken to in parables but not spoken of, a crab can never give birth to a bird, and all five fingers are not the same, among others.