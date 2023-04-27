The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) Branch of the Public Sector Workers Union ( PSWU) is demanding that the management undertakes an investigation into the sudden death of Stanley Nagetey, their colleague.

The GSA Branch, at a General Meeting, held on April 25, 2023, resolved to carry out a series of protest actions culminating in a demonstration on 1st May 2023( Workers Day) if an enquiry into Mr Nagetey’s death is not undertaken by then.

“From Wednesday, 26th April 2023 members resolved to wear RED and BLACK with red bands to mourn our brother Mr Stanley Nagetey.

“Staff will picket at the forecourt of the Administration Block from 26th to 28th April 2023 until Management acts on the contents of the Union’s letter dated 4th March 2023, which demanded an investigation into the untimely death of Mr Stanley Nagetey.

“Staff will carry placards at the May Day Celebration to demonstrate our dissatisfaction with Management’s refusal to conduct an investigation into the sudden death of Mr Stanley Nagetey on 1st May 2023.

“If Management refuses to act by 2nd May 2023, we will have a press conference to tell our story to Ghanaians,” the resolution dated April 25, 2023, signed by the Secretary of the GSA, Branch Pokuaa Appiah-Kubi, said.