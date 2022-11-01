Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), the public aluminium manufacturing company plants have been shut down over agitation by the workers.

The aggrieved workers say their salary is below US$300 per month in cedi equivalent and has not seen any upward adjustments since last year.

They blame the situation on the continuous stay of some retirees at the company, hence the need for management to let them go.

The workers want some top executive management members to be relieved of their posts because they have attained the compulsory retirement age.

Some of the workers abandoned their posts at the production unit and they were seen dancing to music from loud sound system which were mounted at the frontage of the company.

The remaining workers were also seen in groups and chatting during working hours.

Prior to that the frontage of the company was blocked, using a 40-footer container to prevent the top management from getting to the company.

However, the security agencies intervened to get the container removed from the road.

Local chairman of the VALCO workers union, Edgar Tetteh, told DGN Online that they have shut down tbe company’s plant today after laying down their tools.

“We are agitating because we do not want the presence of the retirees here. They are overstretching our finances and because of them, we are not being given our rightful wages. There is no smelter who is paid less than US$1,000 globally but here, we are given US$300 Cedi equivalent. The non-management workers are suffering,” he said.