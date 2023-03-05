President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, for appointment as the new Managing Director of Volta Aluminum Company Limited.

This nomination is contained in a letter dated March, 3, 2023 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) and the regulations of the Company,” portion of the release stated.

Mr Asante extended to the new MD, “the President’s best wishes.”

