The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced that prayers will be held for the Black Stars as part of preparations for the World Cup.

Muslims will hold prayers on November 4. A special prayer will be held for the team which will be led by National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at the National Mosque at Kawukudi.

On Sunday, November 6, Church Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Accra.

Rt. Rev. Dr.Daniel S.M Torto, Anglican Bishop of Accra Diocese will lead and officiate this nondenominational church service as we seek the favour and blessings of the Almighty God for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

All Executive Council members, staff of the Association across the Regions, Black Stars technical team, and management committee members will take part in this important church service.

The Black Stars will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The team will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Qatar.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.