The head of the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has revealed that the three cement manufacturing companies that were recently closed down have now committed to adhering to industry standards and abstaining from producing substandard cement.

Professor Dodoo explained that Xin An Safe Cement Ghana Ltd, Kumasi Cement Ghana Ltd, and Uniceme Cement Ghana Ltd were shut down due to their repeated failure to comply with warnings issued by the GSA.

Addressing the situation in the media, Prof. Dodoo expressed concerns about the companies’ disregard for repeated instructions. He stated, “It’s something we have been questioning; that letter was issued after repeated instructions, and we had to act for the sake of our country. Thankfully, this time, the companies have all admitted their wrongs, we have stopped their operations completely, and we are supervising them, and we want more drastic actions.”

To enhance quality control, the GSA has outlined plans to introduce legislation regulating the production and sale of electrical cables and iron rods.

Prof. Dodoo stressed the GSA’s dedication to enforcing national standards and safeguarding consumers from substandard products, warning that companies violating the rules will face severe penalties.

“Before the L. I. is laid and passed, we are going to take action not just against these companies, but companies in the cement, electrical cables, and iron rod industry. We chose these three because they represent areas of the biggest risk and challenges at the moment,” he added.

In addition to regulatory measures, the GSA is actively involved in public education campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of purchasing high-quality construction materials.

“For the past three weeks, we have been distributing leaflets educating Ghanaians. You can be rest assured of more and more carrying out actions and ensuring that offending individuals and organizations pay the necessary administrative penalty or fines as demanded by law,” Prof. Dodoo concluded.

