John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to revisit the Customs Amendment Act 2020 to facilitate the importation of salvaged vehicles.

Despite the temporary suspension of the Act, Mahama expresses concern about its potential adverse effects on artisans and the transport sector.

This commitment was conveyed during a session at the Techiman Market, where Mahama engaged with various economic groups as part of the “Building Ghana Tour.”

This initiative involves town hall meetings aimed at documenting the challenges faced by different communities.

Artisans at the Techiman Market voiced their discontent with the Customs Amendment Act, which, among other provisions, offers incentives to registered automobile manufacturers and assembling firms under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturers Programme.

Notably, the Act prohibits the importation of salvaged motor vehicles and cars older than 10 years into Ghana.

However, Mahama suggests that the restriction on salvaged cars could be confined to government agencies.

He proposes that, given the government’s substantial purchasing power, it should primarily buy from assembling plants to support its profits.

This, he believes, would allow individuals with limited resources to import salvaged vehicles.

Mahama assures that if the NDC returns to power, changes will be made to the Act to reflect this approach.

In addressing the need to modernize the vehicle mechanic trade, the former President acknowledges the necessity of providing artisans with training in modern technology.

He outlines the NDC government’s plans to achieve this goal, referencing a past partnership during his tenure as Vice President that involved collaborating with SMIDO at Suame Magazine to establish a training center equipped with modern machinery for apprentices.

Meanwhile, Mahama remains steadfast in advocating for the legalization of the tricycle business.

