Tottenham have agreed a deal to extend Timo Werner’s spell from RB Leipzig until the end of next season.

The Germany forward made 14 appearances in all competitions and scored twice for Spurs after joining them on a temporary basis from the Bundesliga side in January.

Under that arrangement Tottenham had the option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for £15m this summer, however, the new agreement will contain an £8.5m option to buy.

Werner proved a useful addition to the Tottenham squad last term, bolstering manager Ange Postecoglou’s attacking choices until a hamstring injury ruled him out of the final five Premier League matches of the campaign.

Spurs eventually finished fifth and will compete in the Europa League next season.

Werner has 24 goals from his 57 Germany caps, but last played for his country in a friendly defeat by Belgium in March 2023.

He also scored 23 goals in 89 appearances during a two-year spell at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, before rejoining Leipzig in 2022.