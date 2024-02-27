President Akufo-Addo has said the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School policy has silenced critics.

According to him, not only has the implementation of the policy been successful, but it remains a transformative programme which has unearthed talents who may have ended their formal education at the BECE level.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said “Mr Speaker, Free SHS might be labelled by its detractors as a mere political slogan that must be demonised, but it is, in fact, a transformative programme that has broken myths and liberated minds. I am proud that the NPP government, under my leadership, has been able to bring this transformative policy into our education system.”

“Mr Speaker, I believe the success of the Free SHS has answered its critics and the arguments about it should cease, and we should simply concentrate on finding ways to improve it,” he stated.

The President said that aside from implementing the policy, he is thankful that people’s fears that Free SHS would lower standards in schools have been allayed following the release of the 2023 WASSCE results.

“I know we will get more engineers, doctors, architects, scientists, writers and poets out of the increased numbers of those attending Senior High School, who will go on to further their education,” he indicated.

President Akufo-Addo added that even for students who unfortunately after SHS are unbale to continue schooling, they remain educated with increased self-confidence and are a value for the workforce. “That, alone, makes Free SHS worthwhile,” he noted.