Tyrese Maxey scored 46 points as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime to keep their Eastern Conference play-off first-round hopes alive.

The Knicks, leading by six points with 29 seconds remaining, looked poised to clinch the series before Maxey’s late burst, including a remarkable 34-footer from the logo which sent the game into overtime.

The Sixers then triumphed in a back-and-forth tussle in New York to peg the Knicks back to 3-2 in game five of the best-of-seven series.

“Season on the line, we fought for 53 minutes and never gave up,” said Maxey.

“Even when we were down late, guys still went out there and made plays – that was big time.”

Maxey’s heroics were accompanied by a triple-double from Joel Embiid, who scored 19 points while recording 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

A pumped-up Maxey could be seen roaring with delight during the electric encounter.

“I was saying some things that my grandma probably wouldn’t like,” he said.

“I’m a happy guy but I absolutely hate losing.”

Jalen Brunson top-scored for the Knicks with 40 points.

Game six takes place in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the injury-hit Milwaukee Bucks triumphed in their must-win tie with the Indiana Pacers, winning 115-92.

The Bucks, trailing 3-1 in the series and missing injured stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, looked to be heading for defeat after the Pacers raced into a 31-23 lead in the first quarter.

But the Bucks, led by Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis’ 29 points apiece, took control in the second and third quarters before seeing out victory.

Game six takes place in Indiana on Thursday.

In the other Eastern Conference game, Donovan Mitchell sunk 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged Orlando Magic 104-103 to take a 3-2 lead.

The Magic had fought back from 2-0 down to level the series after recording emphatic wins in games three and four in Florida, but the Cavaliers’ win ensures they will have the chance to clinch the series in Orlando in game six on Friday.