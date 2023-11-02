Musician and music personality, Sister Derby has decided to take a step back from relationships due to the constant heartbreaks.

In an recent interview with Accra-based Okay FM, she opened up about her approach to relationships and how she has decided to prioritize her personal well-being.

Sister Derby revealed that, she invests her energy and resources in her relationship to make it work but it is not reciprocated and the love was always one-sided.

She has therefore decided to shift focus away from romantic relationships after experiencing messy breakups with her longtime lover, Medikal, and her most recent partner, David.

Currently, Sister Derby has washed her hands off anything relationship to focus on other things.

