Comic actor and musician, Lilwin is in a thanksgiving mood after surviving a ghastly accident two weeks ago.

Though he did not provide details of the crash, in photos he shared on social media, the front passenger side of the car was entirely mangled.

The airbag of his black BMW was out showing the impact and severity of the collision.

Fortunately, the actor escaped unscathed.

Lilwin thank God for his survival, stating that “just two weeks today… it’s by Grace… Thank You God.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of safety on our roads.

Lilwin’s survival is undoubtedly a testament to the significance of wearing seat belts and following road safety guidelines.