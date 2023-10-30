Sir Alex Ferguson described Sir Bobby Charlton as a “tower of strength” in a tribute to the England and Manchester United legend.

Charlton, a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, died at the age of 86 earlier this month.

Those at Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on Sunday paid tribute to Charlton with a moment of applause.

Former United manager Ferguson said Charlton was “the greatest English player of all time”.

After his playing career, Charlton served as a director and ambassador for Manchester United and remained a prominent figure throughout Ferguson’s trophy-filled 26-year reign as manager, which began in 1986.

In a eulogy in the matchday programme for Sunday’s derby, Ferguson reflected on his “personal connection” with Charlton.

“The directors came to meet me in Glasgow and asked what my vision was for the job. I said I would take the same approach I had at Aberdeen, by looking to build up the whole club, not just the team, and that I would do that by developing young players,” Ferguson wrote.

“As I was explaining this, I saw Bobby nudge one of the other directors and he said, ‘that’s what we want’. He’d made his mind up. From that moment on he was a tower of strength for me.”

Manchester United fans paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton with a banner before the Manchester derby

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals – both records for his country at the time.

During a 17-year first-team career with United he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

“People loved him because of all those thunderbolt goals, but it was more than that,” Ferguson added.

“My dad used to say that humility in success is a sign of greatness, and that was Bobby.

“He never used to boast about his own achievements – it was always about the team and the club.”

Charlton’s death came soon after Ferguson’s wife, Lady Cathy, died aged 84.

Ferguson said: “I am so sorry for Lady Norma [Charlton], who was always by Bobby’s side, especially as his health declined, and my thoughts have been with the whole family these past few days.

“Unfortunately, I have also suffered the painful loss of my beloved wife, Cathy, this month, and I want to thank the club, the fans and everyone who has sent me their condolences.”

A tribute was laid in the centre circle on the pitch at Old Trafford before kick-off on Sunday, reading ‘Sir Bobby Charlton – forever loved’.

Former team-mates and City opponents of Charlton joined the players on the pitch as a poignant moment of applause was held.

Supporters also held up tributes in the stands, with one describing Charlton as ‘the finest English footballer the world has ever seen’.

Fans held up cards to create a mural in remembrance of Sir Bobby Charlton

A tribute was laid in the centre circle on the pitch and the players gathered for a moment’s applause before the Manchester derby

Former team-mates and opponents of Sir Bobby Charlton – John Aston Jr, Tony Book, Paddy Crerand, Alex Stepney, Brian Kidd and Mike Summerbee – joined the tribute