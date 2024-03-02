Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang, has married his Ghanaian girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn in a solemn ceremony in Ghana.

The splendid white wedding, held in Accra, was graced by family, friends, and well-wishers across the world.

Captivating images and videos captured moments of preparation, including heartfelt prayers shared by Moses Bliss and his bride before she was escorted down the aisle by her father.

The exchange of vows and the placement of wedding bands were beautifully documented, marking the culmination of the ceremony.

Preceding this grand affair, the couple had already celebrated a civil wedding earlier in the week, followed by a traditional ceremony on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Social media platforms buzzed with congratulatory messages and warm wishes from fans and followers, demonstrating widespread support and excitement for the newlyweds as they embark on their journey together.

