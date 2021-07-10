Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has clocked 36 years old today, July 10, 2021.

The Ghanaian artiste has taken to his Instagram page with a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers.

Sarkodie has posted frames in a suit with fine cuts, showing off his expensive wristwatch and fashion ring.

The Come Back hitmaker was pictured lighting a cigar as he flexes his deluxe accessories for the camera.

Captioning the photos, he simply said: ”It’s a celebration +1 : Miles_Mony.”