Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, says claims that the protesters at Ejura were armed with weapons and firing at the military and police officers sent there to restore order is bogus.

“It cannot be true. Look, we’ve seen different types of videos. They were armed, maybe machetes, knives, sticks, but nobody can convince me that they were armed with weapons firing at the military and the police. So I cannot be convinced,” he said.

According to him, neither the military nor the police has been able to establish any evidence to support the claims they’re peddling before the Justice Koomson Committee.

He said if the claims were as true as the Security agencies were pushing, they’d have done due diligence at the scene of the crime to build their defence.

“If it were true, I can bet you that before they went to the Committee, they’d have done that crime scene management and in the process would have located shells which would have been part and parcel of their defence. Unfortunately, they don’t have it; they didn’t send it because it didn’t exist,” he said.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile Saturday, July 10, Mr Baako explained that the peddling of such false claims before the Justice Koomson Committee robs same of its integrity as well as that of the state institution peddling the falsehood.

He further called for the exhumation of the bodies of the victims of the Ejura shooting.

This comes after the revelation made by the Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr Mensah Manye, that he had failed to carry out an autopsy on the victims of the Ejura shooting due to threats of violence and arson from irate Ejura youth demanding for the corpses of their mates for burial.

He told the Justice Koomson Committee that the angry protesters stormed the Hospital on June 30, threatening to burn down the facility, so he was left with no option than to release the bodies to protect his life and that of his staff.

However, Mr Baako believes that the bodies of the victims of the Ejura Shootings carry the most critical evidence needed to establish who actually killed them – the military or armed protesters?

He said: “We may have to go and exhume them. So we can find the bullets that killed them? It’s a critical requirement that the bullet that killed them must be available because then we’ll be able to tell which gun shot that bullet.

“If we are not going to get the bullets that killed them because of a certain emergency situation, and so we’ve buried the bullets together with the human bodies, my goodness, what are we doing? This is an exercise in futility then.”

He said failure to exhume the bodies to retrieve and identify the bullets is tantamount to literally burying the truth.