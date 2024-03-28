Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for alleged breaches of betting rules.

The 23-year-old is currently serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in October for breaking betting rules in Italy.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for £55m.

The FA alleges Tonali broke rules by placing 50 bets on matches between 12 August and 12 October 2023.

“Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules,” the club said on Thursday.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support.”

Tonali was banned by the FIGC for betting on matches involving his teams Brescia and Milan, and Fifa later granted the Italian federation’s request to have the ban extended worldwide.

His current ban means Tonali is not eligible to play again until August and will not feature at Euro 2024.

The Italy international was also fined 20,000 euros (£17,380) and ordered to take part in an eight-month “therapeutic plan” to help “recovery from gambling addiction”.

That will include Tonali making at least 16 public appearances in Italy, where he will be expected to speak to young players about the dangers of gambling.

Although he is unable to play in any matches, Tonali can train alongside his Newcastle team-mates during his ban.

Tonali had only made 12 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side before his suspension was imposed.

The midfielder has until 5 April to respond to the FA’s charges.