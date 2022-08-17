A Qatar Legacy Ambassador, Samuel Eto’o and Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation, are visiting Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana – the sub-Saharan African countries competing in the FIFA World Cup Qatar – to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters and media.

This fan tour presents an opportunity to engage the passionate, vibrant African fans, who have been steadfast in their support of Qatar and celebrate the uniqueness of the first Arab World Cup.

Samuel Eto’o is a well-known, well-respected continental hero and a former player, his presence celebrates Africa, African teams and their fans and creates a narrative linking Africa to the tournament and Qatar as host.

For many teams and fans, it is the first time they have played in Qatar, therefore, we seek to relay information about the country and the unique Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan experience and other relevant topics.

The African legend is expected to be in Accra on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

While in Ghana, Samuel Eto’o and the Supreme Committee delegation will call on the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on Friday, August 19 in Accra to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

The former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward will be on the Morning show of Peace FM – hold some fan engagement programs and media activities at TV3 and Joy FM as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

Find the full schedule in the attached file: