Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante-Twum has revealed that Ghana’s 2022 World Cup prize dropped from $9 million to $7.9 million because the football governing body owed FIFA over $800,000.

The debt ranges from flight and accommodation of officials, the various national teams’ participation in FIFA tournaments, and cautions.

Earlier reports were suggesting that a portion of the $9 million prize money had gone missing.

However, Mr Asante Twum in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show said an outstanding debt of over $800,000 owed FIFA between 2016 and 2022 led to a reduction in the prize money.

“The GFA was entitled to $9m for placing between 17 and 32 in the FIFA World Cup [in Qatar], subject to the deduction of all outstanding debts on the account of the association at FIFA,” Henry read a portion of a letter he said the FA wrote to the Sports Ministry on June 14, 2023.

He explained that every member association of FIFA has a specific account designated at FIFA for payment of money due it.

“…the association also received $25,000 credit relating to 2018. This was money FIFA owed the GFA as far back as 2018 and FIFA added it to our World Cup prize money for participating in the 2022 World Cup and this was fully contained in the letter we sent to the Minister.

“FIFA has deducted the outstanding debts in the sum of $800,131.23 from 2016 to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including fees for cautions, flights, accommodation, and charges.

“This leaves us with an amount of $8,224, 868.77. We wish to remind of you the payment of $300,000 we took from the bank to pay the three Black Stars coaches on behalf of the Ministry for qualifying Ghana for the World Cup against Nigeria per their contract.

“So after all the deductions and whatnot, the net balance is $7,899,868.77 which is currently to our credit at the bank,” he added.

He concluded by saying that, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will publish the details of the prize money.

