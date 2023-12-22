A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in Manso Nkwanta Constituency, Frederick Kwadwo Nkansah, says the support for the party has reduced in the area because development projects have been overlooked.

According to him, bad roads in Manso have not received enough attention, leading to people’s disinterest.

Speaking to the media after submitting his forms for the upcoming NPP parliamentary primary, Fredrick Nkansah said the time has come for Manso Nkwanta to benefit from construction of good roads.

He believes that, the NPP’s diminished appeal in Manso Nkwanta is primarily due to the absence development projects in the area.

“Some time ago, the NPP was very powerful in our town because people liked the party, but now they don’t because our own town lacks development, they feel the party isn’t doing much for us,” he said.

Frederick Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Yentumi, believes he is the right person to lead the NPP in the Manso Nkwanta Constituency to bring development to the area.

“I will help to complete the developmental works that has delayed in our town,” he said.

Mr. Nkansah said the NPP will unite to garner more votes in the area in December 2024 if he is given the mandate.

“The party delegates, elders in the party, and I will join forces to make our party stronger and move it forward” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the NPP Constituency Chairman for Manso Nkwanta, Owusu Mensah, said five people have picked their forms to contest the primaries.

“The problem isn’t the candidates, but their followers. They should behave decently, We’re all in this together, and once it’s over, we’ll return to our normal lives so they shouldn’t insult or try to start fights”, he said.

ALSO READ: