Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is appealing to bondholders to continue with their sacrifices as the government is making efforts to clear all outstanding debts owed them.

According to him, the economy has begun receiving some confidence despite the challenges, hence the need for some patient as liquidity is a problem.

The Minister was reacting to the move by the Individual Bondholders to suspend their intended picketing of the Ministry of Finance after some payments were done.

“I think really it’s been a very difficult period as you know as of July last year, we were unsure the direction as a country.

“Clearly, we all worked very hard and received the fund approval in May [2023]. But it must be a continuous sacrifice because liquidity is a problem and we must begin to understand and speak one language as a nation in this period that we’re trying to rebuild and get back with stability,” he said.

He, therefore, assured that everything will be put in place to ensure that the bondholders don’t return to the ministry over any debt.

“The technical people are meeting and so far the Lord has been faithful and we all as Ghanaians must appreciate that we’re not in normal times. We shall get it done successfully,” he said.