Generous Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have donated money to help fund a child’s cancer treatment.

Portuguese youngster Tomas, 7, was diagnosed with a rare cancer called neuroblastoma in September 2019.

After he relapsed in October last year, Tomas’ parents appealed for financial help to pay for the brave child’s operations, and Ronaldo and his girlfriend have admirably donated a contribution to the family.

A heart-warming message, which was shared by Rodriguez’s sister Ivana on social media, seemed to confirm the star couple’s involvement.

The post thanks ‘various people of great humanity’ for their generosity in time of need and expresses gratefulness towards Ronaldo and Rodriguez personally.

“Thank you, Georgina and Cristiano, for your help, solidarity and great heart,” the message read.

“Infinite thanks for helping us so that Tomas can access treatment,” the post added.

The seven-year-old boy has now checked in to the D’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona for tests and oncology consultations.

Ronaldo, who earns £28 mllion-a-year at Juventus, and his partner Rodriguez, are well known for donating money towards good causes and their considerable charity work.

Last March, Ronaldo, 36, and agent Jorge Mendes teamed up to donate £1million to help hospitals in their fight against coronavirus while the football star was also the driving force behind the Portugal national team donating 50 per cent of their Euro 2020 qualifying bonus to help fight the disease.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward also an ambassador for Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision previously donated his £89,000 Uefa Team of the Year bonus to the Red Cross.

Ex-retail worker turned model Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a regular contributor to charities in Madrid, and was pictured back in November helping delivering parcels of toys to non-profit organisation Nuevo Futuro Association.

In December, she was also seen handing over a €20,000 cheque to the Fesbal Banco de Alimentos (food bank) in Madrid, Spain.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, share daughter Alana Martina, 3, while Cristiano also has a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 10, and twins Eva and Mateo, 3.