Former Ghana international, Michael Essien says he felt fulfilled representing the West African country in the English Premier League.

Essien was one of the big names signed to Chelsea under former Russian owner, Roman Abramovic.

The 39-year-old joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon for £24.4 million in 2005 under Jose Mourinho.

During his eight-year run with Chelsea, the defensive midfielder won two Premier League titles, two FA Cup titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Reflecting on his time at Stamford Bridge, Essien said, “My dream was to play in the Premier League and when the opportunity came I jumped on it and it was great to represent Ghana in the Premier League,” the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder told Sky Sports documentary dubbed, “How Africa changed the Premier League”.

“It was very physical at the time and that was part of my football. It was not difficult for me to adapt and I showed that,” he added.

Essien starred for Ghana at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and was a member of the 2014 World Cup group.

Michael Essien is currently the assistant coach at Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.