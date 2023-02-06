The Gwira Traditional Council has responded to a press statement issued by Alu Menza III regarding the supposed withdrawal of the mining license granted Okobeng Mining Company Limited.

The response follows media publications on the release issued by Alu Menza III asking the public to disregard the reports that the Gwira Traditional Council has banned the gold mining activities of Okoben Mining Company Limited.

Below is the full rejoinder:

REBUTTAL OF PRESS STATEMENT MADE BY ONE Alu Menza III

WITHDRAWAL OF ANY LICENCE(S) ISSUES OR GRANTED TO OKOBENG MINING COMPANY LIMITED IN THE GWIRA TRADITIONAL AREA

Nananom of the Gwira Traditional Council have seen a publication on MyJoyOnline.com dated 3rd February 2023 at 2:50 am captioned “We have not banned OkobengMining Limited from mining in Dominase-Gwira Traditional Council.

I have been directed by the President of the Gwira Traditional Council and Members of the Council to once again call on the General Public to disregard the Statement made by one Alu Menza III who claims to be the Head of Family of Amankrapanyin family on the caption above

Nananom in the Gwira Traditional Council wish to state that Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II, is the substantive Omanhene and President of the Gwira Traditional Council, A member of the Western Regional House of Chiefs for over 23 years and a member of the National House of chiefs. A copy of his Extract since July 1999 is attached as (APPENDIX A)

The Gwira Traditional Council further reiterate that the Press conference made on 2nd Febraury 2023 by Awuale Angama Tu-Agyan II and Nananom of the Gwira Traditional Council banning Okobeng Mining to stop mining in the Gwira Traditional Area still holds and has not been refuted.

As a result, anybody who deals with Okobeng Mining Company in the Gwira Traditional Area do so at his or her own RISK

Ag. Registrar

Gwira Traditional Council.

Cc: The PRESS

The President, Gwira Traditional Council

All Members Gwira Traditional Council