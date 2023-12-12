Chelsea captain Reece James sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Everton.

The England defender was starting his first game since 25 November at Goodison Park but had to leave the field after 26 minutes due to injury.

James, 24, has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, featuring in only 24 Premier League games since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury,” the club confirmed.

“Reece [James] will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

The Blues are yet to confirm how long academy graduate James will be sidelined for as they prepare for a busy schedule over the festive period with five games on the horizon before the end of the year.

James missed eight matches between August and October after picking up a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge during their season-opener.

The right-back also missed the World Cup in Qatar last year due to knee ligament damage.

He adds to a growing list of absentees for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino with Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Trevor Chalobah, Malo Gusto and Carney Chukwuemeka among the senior players currently ruled out.

Chelsea have won just one of their last five league fixtures and sit 12th in the standings after seven defeats, collecting 19 points from their opening 16 games.