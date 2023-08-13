Dani Olmo gate-crashed Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich debut, hitting a stunning hat-trick to earn RB Leipzig their first-ever German Super Cup.

Named on the bench alongside fellow summer Bayern arrival Kim Min-Jae, Kane had to wait over an hour before entering the game for Mathys Tel to rapturous applause from a packed Allianz Arena.

But by that point, his team were already 2-0 down after Olmo had opened the scoring just three minutes in, and doubled Leipzig’s lead just before half-time with a brilliant solo goal.

And just seconds after Kane’s introduction Olmo was given the opportunity to complete a memorable hat-trick thanks to a Noussair Mazraoui handball in the Bayern penalty area.

The Spaniard coolly slotted his spot-kick under Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich, on a night to forget for the Bavarians.

Olmo had stunned the stadium into silence early on with a well-taken poachers goal, David Raum’s fantastic delivery into the box was too much for Joshua Kimmich to handle and the ball sputtered to Olmo, who levelled a powerful shot past Ulreich.

The reigning Bundesliga champions struggled to deal with set-pieces all game, despite Kim’s introduction at half-time, and that came back to bite them later on with Mazraoui’s error allowing Olmo to kill the game.

In between it was largely wasteful dominance for Bayern, interjected by a memorable second goal for Olmo.

He took the ball inside the penalty area on the verge of half-time and ghosted past Matthijs de Ligt and ex-teammate Konrad Laimer with a delightful McGeady spin before driving his shot low into the net.

It was clinical brilliance that Bayern could only dream of. Serge Gnabry was the standout player for the home team and created a string of chances in and around the penalty area, but none of his teammates could take advantage.

Tel, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane all missed gilt-edged chances before Olmo’s penalty put the game to bed.

And it largely fizzled out in the last 20 minutes, neither side willing to risk too much with the result decided.