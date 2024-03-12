Celta Vigo have sacked manager Rafael Benitez after less than nine months.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea boss Benitez, 63, joined the La Liga side on 23 June last year and departs after winning just five of his 28 league matches in charge of Celta.

He leaves the club 17th in the Spanish top flight, sitting outside of the relegation zone by just two points.

It was Benitez’s first managerial role since being sacked by Premier League side Everton in January 2022.

In 33 games in all competitions, Celta managed just nine wins, three of which were against lower-division sides in the Copa del Rey. His final game with Celta was a 4-0 defeat to another of his former clubs, Real Madrid, on Sunday.

A club statement read: “Rafa Benitez and his staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

“The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done. RC Celta would also like to wish them the best of luck and success in the future.”

Celta Vigo are next in La Liga action on Sunday at Sevilla, kicking off at 13:00 GMT.

Benitez won the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup with Liverpool and the 2013 Europa League during his interim spell at Chelsea.

He guided Newcastle to promotion from the Championship in the 2016-17 season, and has also managed Valencia, Inter Milan and Napoli.