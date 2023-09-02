Paris St-Germain have signed forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for £64.2m (75m euros) plus £12.2m (15m euros) in add-ons.

The France striker refused to train for the Bundesliga club in an attempt to force through the move to PSG.

The 24-year-old grew up on the outskirts of Paris and began his career at Nantes before moving to Germany.

“It’s great to be back where it all began,” said Muani, who has signed a five-year deal.

“I was attracted by the club’s project. Now I can’t wait to get to work and finally play in these colours.”

PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: “We are delighted to welcome Randal Kolo Muani – a proud Parisien and Frenchman – to Paris St-Germain; to his city and his home.

“We have worked incredibly hard to get this transfer over the line. Randal is a fantastic French international player and is committed to PSG and our project.”

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davy Klaassen on a free transfer from Ajax.

The Dutch international, 30, has signed a two-year contract with the Serie A club and leaves Ajax after making 317 appearances in two spells.

“I am a complete player who can help the team, both in the offensive and defensive phases. I am here because I want to win many trophies,” he said.

AC Milan have signed Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 25, from Fiorentina on a free transfer.

Jovic, who joined Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt for £51.3m (63m euros) in 2019, has signed a one-year deal with the Rossoneri.

Union Berlin have the completed the signing of Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old defender, who made 502 appearances for the Turin club across two stints, has signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Atalanta’s Colombian forward Duvan Zapata, 32, has joined Torino on an initial season-long loan with the option to buy.