The Premier League is set to make a decision on whether the weekend’s fixtures will go ahead following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to reports.

League representatives are scheduled to meet with government officials first thing on Friday morning to make a call on potential postponements, as the country mourns the loss of Britain’s longest-serving Monarch.

Despite UEFA competition fixtures going ahead in the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday evening, a short time after the news of Her Majesty’s death was announced, it is reported that Premier League fixtures are likely to be suspended.

Representatives from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport are expected to be on a call with leaders from across sport to offer guidance over how to proceed.

Six Premier League games are scheduled for Saturday, with a further three games set to take place on Sunday.

As tributes poured in for Her Majesty, a Premier League statement read: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

The English Football League (EFL) has announced the postponement of Friday evening’s matches at Burnley and Tranmere.

A statement said: “A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance”.