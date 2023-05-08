Adom FM’s most-talked-about rap show, Kasahare Level Champions League came to an end last Saturday with Kasoa rapper, Powerz RTB, being crowned the ultimate winner.

The Kasahare show, noted for grooming many rappers in Ghana’s music industry was, this year, modeled into an inter-community rap challenge event, drawing rappers from across every nook and cranny of Ghana.

It all started with a rigorous in-studio audition that culminated in a weekly eliminator series that started from the round of 32.

The weekly show was taken to the doorsteps of the rappers in selected communities across Accra.

The climax took place at the New Place Collections on the Spintex Road in Accra, with rapper-turned-host, Don Itchi, steering the affairs as judges and music lovers witnessed at firsthand, budding rappers engage in sensational rap battles in a special fashion.

At the end of it all, rapper Powerz RTB from Kasoa in the Central Region came tops after seeing off competition from other rappers such as Emrys and Ohene Mosaic.

Overall winner, Pawerz RTB, receiving his winner’s trophy from Programmes Manager for Adom FM, Joshua Tigo

Powerz RTB for his prize was rewarded with an Overall Winners’ certificate, Certificate of Participation and GHS 80,000.00 worth of airtime with the Multimedia Group.

He will also be entitled to two fully missed and master records at Hustle Hard Studios, the studio that partnered Adom FM with sounds throughout the competition.

First runner-up, Emrys, also went home with a Certificate of Participation, GHS 50,000.00 and worth of airtime with the Multimedia Group.

He is also entitled to a fully missed and master record at Hustle Hard Studios.

Rapper Emrys receiving one of his prizes from Programmes Manager of Adom FM, Joshua Tigo

The second runner-up, Ohene Mosaic, was also given a Certificate of Participation and GHS 30,000.00 worth of airtime with the Multimedia Group.

Meanwhile, other contestants who partook in the season’s competition were all given certificates of participation.

Below are some photos of the event:

Watch video below: